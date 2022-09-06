Taiwan's inflation cooled in August, with the consumer price index (CPI) up 2.66% from a year earlier, an unexpectedly gentler reading and giving the central bank more flexibility on when to raise interest rates to temper prices.

The pace slowed from a 3.36% year-on-year reading for July, the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics said in a statement on Tuesday.

It was the first time it had risen below 3% in five months.

In a Reuters poll of 12 economists, the CPI was seen rising 3.05% from a year earlier.

Core CPI, a better measure of underlying price pressures, rose an on-year 2.73%, the same reading as in July. It excludes more volatile energy, vegetable and fruit prices.

The statistics office revised its 2022 inflation outlook higher last month. It said it saw 2022 consumer prices 2.92% higher than last year, compared with a previously forecast rise of 2.67%, though it added that 2023 would show an increase of just 1.72%.

Taiwan's central bank raised its policy rate in June for the second time this year, by 12.5 basis points to 1.25%, reflecting concerns about quickening inflation, and also trimmed the trade-reliant island's growth outlook for 2022. It is due to hold its next quarterly rate-setting meeting on Sept. 22.

Analysts expect more modest rate hikes in the second half of the year.

Price pressures, however, are still more moderate than in the United States and Europe. (Reporting by Emily Chan and Ben Blanchard, Editing by Louise Heavens and Andrew Heavens)



