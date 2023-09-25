Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and COP28 President-Designate, met with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during his working visit to Tokyo.

The meeting follows the outcomes of the Japanese Prime Minister's visit to Abu Dhabi last July and discusses the latest developments in bilateral relations, initiatives, and projects and ways to enhance them within the framework of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries. The meeting was attended by Shihab Ahmed Al Faheem, UAE Ambassador to Japan.

At the start of the meeting, Dr. Al Jaber expressed the best wishes of the UAE's wise leadership for Japan's government and people and reaffirmed the strong ties between the two friendly countries.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to enhance cooperation in all areas of common interest in the economic, trade, industrial, and investment sectors within the strategic partnership framework between the two countries.

The two sides discussed the importance of collaborating on a rational and responsible energy transition that will double climate action efforts and the UAE's preparations to host the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) from 30th November to 12th December 2023.