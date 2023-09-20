Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares ended flat on Wednesday, as investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting outcome for clues on its monetary policy path. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed up by just 0.53 points, or 0.02%, at 2,559.74.

** During the session, the KOSPI seesawed between a gain of 0.3% and a fall of 0.3%.

** The Fed will announce its policy decision later in the day, with markets widely expecting it to stand pat on interest rates.

** "The rate decision itself will have limited impact on the market, and more focus will be on changes in the dot plot, especially regarding rate cut expectations for 2024 and 2025," said Lee Kyoung-min, an analyst at Daishin Securities.

** Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics fell 0.29% and peer SK Hynix lost 1.01%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution climbed 0.60%.

** Hyundai Motor jumped 2.58% and sister automaker Kia Corp gained 2.52%, while search engine Naver and instant messenger Kakao were down 0.91% and 1.57%, respectively.

** Of the total 936 traded issues, 353 shares advanced, while 521 declined.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 166.6 billion won ($125.29 million) on the main board for the day.

** The won ended onshore trade at 1,330.1 per dollar, 0.12% lower than its previous close at 1,328.5.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.02 point to 103.01.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.6 basis point to 3.896%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 3.5 basis points to 3.986%. ($1 = 1,329.7100 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Eileen Soreng)



