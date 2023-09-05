Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares ended marginally lower on Tuesday as investors stayed cautious amid real estate troubles in China.

** The won dropped the most in a month while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed down 2.37 points, or 0.09%, at 2,582.18, after falling as much as 0.36% during the session.

** China's Country Garden made interest payments on U.S. dollar bonds hours ahead of a grace period deadline, pulling itself up from the brink of a default for the second time in four days and bringing relief to a crisis-hit property sector.

** "Amid no upward momentum, the KOSPI tracked the Chinese market's moves on news flows regarding Country Garden," said Lee Kyoung-min, an analyst at Daishin Securities.

** South Korea's annual consumer inflation accelerated to 3.4% in August while the month-on-month rate was the fastest since early 2017, which should keep policymakers on alert for any sustained uptick in prices.

** South Korea's economy grew 0.6% sequentially in the second quarter, revised central bank data showed, in line with the central bank's advance estimate in July.

** Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics fell 0.70%, but peer SK Hynix gained 0.17% and battery maker LG Energy Solution climbed 1.13%.

** Of the total 933 traded issues, 341 advanced, while 538 declined.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 148.0 billion won ($111.16 million) on the main board for the day.

** The won ended onshore trade 0.81% lower at 1,330.6 per dollar, its biggest one-day loss since Aug. 4.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose 2.5 basis points (bps) to 3.765%, while the benchmark 10-year yield climbed 2.8 bps to 3.884%. ($1 = 1,331.3600 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)



