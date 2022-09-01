Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares and the won slumped on Thursday, as the country's trade deficit nearly doubled in August to a record monthly amount, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI ended down 56.44 points, or 2.28%, at 2,415.61, its lowest closing level since July 27 and biggest daily fall since June 22.

** South Korea's export growth slowed in August with weak demand from China and for semiconductors, but imports accelerated due to high energy prices, widening the trade deficit to a record amount.

** The country's factory activity shrank in August by the sharpest pace in two years, a private-sector survey showed.

** U.S. order to cease major chip producers' sales to China weighed on local tech shares as well, said Lee Kyoung-min, analyst at Daishin Securities.

** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics and peer SK Hynix dropped 2.18% and 2.94%, respectively. Battery maker LG Energy Solution inched up 0.11%.

** Only 78 shares advanced, out of total 930 traded issues.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 355.6 billion won ($262.74 million) on the main board.

** The won ended 1.28% lower at 1,354.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, after touching its lowest since April 29, 2009 at 1,355.1.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted down 1.0% at 1,354.7 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,354.0.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.24 point to 103.24 in late afternoon trade.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 7.8 basis points to 3.767%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 4.4 basis points to 3.791%. ($1 = 1,353.4400 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich)



