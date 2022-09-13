Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares posted their biggest jump since late February, 2021 on Tuesday, buoyed by heavyweight chipmakers and Wall Street's rally during domestic holidays. The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The KOSPI ended up 65.26 points, or 2.74%, at 2,449.54.

** In one day, the market priced in all of global market's strong rebound seen over the holiday weekend, said Daishin Securities' analyst Lee Kyoung-min, who expected the U.S. inflation data to add to KOSPI's short-term gaining momentum.

** South Korean financial markets were closed from last Friday through Monday to observe local Thanksgiving Chuseok holidays.

** Focus is on the U.S. inflation data for August, due later the day, for clues on the Federal Reserve's future monetary policy path.

** South Korea's exports shrank during Sept. 1-10, data showed.

** Technology giant Samsung Electronics jumped 3.96% and peer SK Hynix rose 3.43%, their biggest surge in nearly 10 and two months, respectively.

** Among other heavyweights, battery makers, internet platform operators and biopharmaceutical shares saw solid gains, while those of automakers were comparably limited with Hyundai Motor and Kia Corp rising 0.25% and 0.49% each.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 396.8 billion won ($288.79 million), after six sessions of selling.

** The won was last quoted at 1,373.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.52% higher than its previous close.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted up 0.1% at 1,373.9 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,372.4.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.05 point to 104.12.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose 0.8 basis points to 3.551%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose 2.3 basis points to 3.645%. ($1 = 1,374.0000 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich)



