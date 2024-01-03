Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares dropped on Wednesday and posted their worst day in more than two months as investors booked profits amid fading market optimism of early U.S. rate cuts.

** The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed down 62.50 points, or 2.34%, at 2,607.31.

** The fall was the biggest since Oct. 26 and ended a four-day rally.

** "Profit-taking sentiment intensified, especially towards technology stocks, as excessive hopes for rate cuts in the United States were cut back," said Lee Kyoung-min, an analyst at Daishin Securities.

** South Korea's central bank governor said on Wednesday that the monetary board will adopt a mix of policies in finishing the "last mile" fight against inflation.

** Chipmaker Samsung Electronics fell 3.27%, peer SK Hynix lost 3.93% and battery maker LG Energy Solution slid 3.14%.

** Among other index heavyweights, automakers fell more than 3%, while online platform companies declined over 2%.

** LG Innotek, which supplies camera parts to Apple, fell 5.61%, after the smartphone maker fell due to a rating downgrade.

** Taeyoung Engineering & Construction surged 23.85%. The troubled builder held a meeting on Wednesday with creditors for debt restructuring, according to local media.

** Of the total 939 traded issues, 281 shares advanced, while 612 declined.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 93.4 billion won ($71.55 million) on the main board.

** The won ended onshore trade at 1,304.8 per dollar, 0.34% lower than its previous close at 1,300.4.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.12 point to 104.91.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 3.7 basis points to 3.275%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.6 basis points to 3.323%. ($1 = 1,305.3600 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Sonia Cheema)



