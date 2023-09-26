Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korea's markets fell on Tuesday as concerns over the crisis-hit property sector continued to weigh in China, the country's biggest trading partner, while investors gauged the U.S. Federal Reserve's higher-for-longer stance on rates.

** The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI ended down 32.79 points, or 1.31%, at 2,462.97.

** Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics fell 1.15% and peer SK Hynix lost 1.71%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution slid 0.11%.

** Another obstacle to embattled developer China Evergrande Group's long-pending debt restructuring plan rekindled fears for China's property sector on Monday, sparking a stock sell-off.

** Uncertainty around the Fed rate outlook, including a potential hike by year-end and expectations for fewer cuts next year, pushed the 10-year Treasury yield to a 16-year high.

** Shares of Hyundai Motor shed 1.14% and sister automaker Kia Corp lost 1.46%, while search engine Naver and instant messenger Kakao were down 2.66% and down 2.34%, respectively.

** Of the total 933 traded issues, 151 shares advanced, while 741 declined.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 43.3 billion won on the main board on Tuesday.

** The won ended onshore trade at 1,348.5 per dollar, the weakest closing level since Nov. 23 of 2022 and 0.89% lower than its previous close at 1,336.5.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,349.7 per dollar, down 0.9% on the day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,347.4.

** The KOSPI gained 10.13% so far this year, but lost 3.7% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The won weakened 6.2% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.01 point to 103.04.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield climbed 1.0 basis points to 3.879%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose 3.1 basis points to 4.038%.

(Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)



