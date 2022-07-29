SEOUL, July 29 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose on Friday and posted a monthly gain of more than 5%, as relief rally continued after the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting raised hopes of slower monetary tightening.

** The benchmark KOSPI ended up 16.23 points, or 0.67%, at 2,451.50, the highest close since June 14.

** The index rose for the fifth straight session, the longest streak since early December 2021, and ended the week 2.44% higher. For the month, it rose 5.1%, the fastest since December 2020.

** Global markets have been rattled by worries of runaway inflation and aggressive interest rate hikes hurting economic growth, but comments by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday that he doesn't believe the United States is in a recession on account of a stable labour market offered some relief.

** Stocks erased some of early gains, tracking Chinese peers, as China's economic policies from a high-level party meeting disappointed investors, said Daishin Securities' anlayst Lee Kyoung-min.

** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 0.81% and peer SK Hynix lost 1.51%, but battery maker LG Energy Solution rose 1.56%.

** Internet platform providers Naver and Kakao jumped 4.86% and 3.31%, respectively, leading the gains in the index.

** Game publisher Krafton dropped 4.50% after its mobile flagship was blocked in India.

** SK Innovation gained 3.02% after saying its battery unit is on target to break even in the fourth quarter thanks to improving market conditions, reversing its previous guidance.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 338.6 billion won ($260.44 million) worth of shares on the main board. For the month, they purchased net 2.32 trillion won, the biggest in seven months.

** The won was last quoted 0.23% lower at 1,299.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds jumped 0.39 points to 105.54 in late afternoon trade.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield dropped by 12.5 basis points to 3.010%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell 8.2 basis points to 3.115%.

($1 = 1,300.1200 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)



