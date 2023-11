Singapore Airlines on Tuesday posted a 55.4% rise in half-year profit on the back of robust demand for travel.

The country's flag carrier said net profit rose to S$1.44 billion ($1.06 billion) for the six months ended Sept.30 from S$926.9 million reported a year ago.

($1 = 1.3543 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Nausheen Thusoo in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)