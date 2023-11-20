Oil prices are once again expected to decrease on Tuesday.

Diesel prices, which saw a decrease of P3 per liter last Tuesday, will once again be potentially reduced by P0.50 to P0.80 per liter.

Gasoline prices may potentially be slashed by P0.60 to P0.90 per liter while kerosene prices could see a reduction of P0.50 to 0.70 per liter.

Final price adjustments will be announced by oil companies on Monday and will be effective on Tuesday.

If implemented, the rollback will mark the third consecutive week of oil prices decline.

