The training arm of the Department of Trade and Industry has partnered with the International Trade Centre (ITC) to launch an innovative training program aimed at helping Filipino micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in international trade understand and apply the export rules and procedures.

The ITC, along with the Philippine Trade and Training Center (PTCC) , said the program, which is accessible through the PTTC-Arise Plus Training Platform, offers Filipino MSMEs practical resources for navigating the complex regulations and processes to sell their products on foreign markets.

It explained that the program provides access to six comprehensive courses particularly 'The Rules of International Trade,' 'Rules of Origin for Filipino Exporters,' 'The Pro Forma Invoice,' 'Reducing Crossborder Inefficiency,' 'Exporting Food from the Philippines to the European Union,' and 'Working with Freight Forwarders.'

These courses will also be offered through interactive training workshops.

The programs will be conducted by PTTC's trainers, who have received training from ITC, following ITC's Digital Workshop methodology.

'This approach harnesses innovative teaching techniques, digital tools, and detailed trainer instructions to ensure participatory, consistently high-quality, and easily replicable training experiences,' the ITC said.

Through a partnership with ITC, the PTTC will further strengthen its capacity to sustain both online and in-person training, integrating them into their core training offerings for Filipino MSMEs.

This collaborative initiative is part of ARISE Plus Philippines, led by the Department of Trade and Industry, Department of Agriculture, Food and Drug Administration, Bureau of Customs, the Department of Science and Technology, as well as the private sector.

The ITC is the joint agency of the World Trade Organization and the United Nations.

It assists micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises in developing and transitioning economies to become more competitive in global markets, contributing to sustainable economic development within the frameworks of the Aid-for-Trade agenda and the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

For its part, the PTCC provides innovative and demand-driven training programs, consultancy, and advisory services to micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to make them competitive in the global market.

