The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) urged the public on Saturday to complete their vaccine booster shots to ensure optimal protection against COVID.

PRC chairman Richard Gordon said it is crucial that everyone completes the vaccination regimen, which means having second booster shots for adults.

'Completing your COVID booster shots strengthens one's immune system against the virus, providing protection to individuals and safeguarding the health of our communities,' he said in a statement.

Data from the Department of Health (DOH) as of June 16 showed there are 9,338 active cases in the country.

Gordon said people who have yet to receive their booster shots may visit the logistics and multipurpose center at the PRC Tower along EDSA in Mandaluyong City.

'We encourage everyone to take advantage of this opportunity and protect themselves and their loved ones,' PRC secretary general Gwendolyn Pang said.

The PRC said it provides accessible and reliable booster shots in support of the government's national vaccination campaign.

Copyright © 2022 PhilSTAR Daily, Inc Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

