Power generated from the 150-megawatt solar power plant that would soon rise in Daanbantayan town in northern Cebu will be integrated to the grid of the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP).

This was established during a meeting involving Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia with NGCP officials meant to discuss the integration during the said meeting on March 22.

Following that meeting, the Cebu Electricity Rights Advocates (CERA) also launched yesterday its 'Cebu Electricity Consumer Rights Campaign', which aims to provide avenues for consumer participation in determining the quality and cost of electricity provided to them.

The campaign intends for consumers to have 'equal access to stable, reliable, and cost effective electricity in Cebu as well as to ensure that the interests, demands, and concerns of the consumers are heard by the appropriate authorities.'

In a statement, the group said that distributor Visayan Electric (VECO), Cebu Electric Cooperative (CEBECO), and the Mactan Cebu Electric Cooperative (MECO) should be held accountable in ensuring power is delivered to businesses and households in a reliable and cost-effective manner.

The group also calls for the accountability of NGCP, Power Sector Liabilities and Management Corp., Wholesale Electricity Spot Market, Energy Regulatory Commission, and the Department of Energy for their roles in ensuring reliable and affordable power.

'We encourage all sectoral organizations to participate in this campaign because we are all affected by the effect of the reliability and cost-effectiveness of our source of power,' the group said.

MECO's current rate is P9.2087 per kilowatt hour (kwh), CEBECO is P12.25 per kwh, and VECO charges P11.25 per kwh.

'We wish for these electric cooperatives and distribution utilities to provide the best available technology which is reliable and not prone to unscheduled power interruptions to be the choice of generating facilities to serve our interests,' the group added.

The group said that they understand that Metro Cebu is an important economic hub in the country and with that there has to be a balance as to the cost of what they are paying compared to its reliability

But with demand exceeding supply, additional power sources like the Talisay, Daanbantayan solar power plant would be needed, and NGCP assured it would facilitate the transmission of power from the said plant with the Cebu Provincial Government and private consortium Acciona Energía Global and Freya Renewables Inc., which recently inked a 25-year concession for the development of the solar power plant.

'We will collaborate closely. The sooner they finish, the sooner it benefits your business. They will integrate it into your grid,' Garcia said.

NGCP's substation is just one kilometer away from the site where the solar power plant will rise.

NGCP has provide the Consortium with a complimentary 'System Impact Study' (SIS).

NGCP is a corporation tasked to operate and maintain the state-owned power grid.

