The Department of Energy (DOE) has commended the country's largest consumer-driven solar rooftop installation, JG Summit's Merbau project in Batangas City.

Merbau Corp., JG Summit's renewable energy arm, has completed nine 13.811 megawatt-peak (MWp) roof-mounted solar power projects, which has reduced power consumption and greenhouse gas emissions.

'This will not only result in cost savings and a lower carbon footprint but also encourages the construction of more RE resources consistent with the government's policy on energy diversification and clean energy future,' DOE Secretary Raphael Lotilla said.

The project, located in Barangay Simlong and Pinamucan Ibaba, Batangas City, was built to reduce both in-house and national grid power consumption, while also contributing to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) of the complex.

Moreover, it is expected to produce an estimated energy savings of 17.8 gigawatt-hours yearly.

'This pioneering effort will help boost the country's efforts to achieve energy security, while enabling this integrated petrochemical complex to shift toward cleaner sources of energy,' Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) chair Monalisa Dimalanta said.

Construction commenced in August 2022, and was completed late November last year.

The project is a collaboration between Merbau and its EPC contractor, Upgrade Energy Philippines, a leading player in solar and wind solutions in the Philippines.

