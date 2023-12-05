DUBAI - Eighteen regions in China have developed their working plans to synchronise the management of traditional air pollutants and greenhouse gases, according to Zhao Yingmin, the Vice Minister of Ecology and Environment.

According to China Daily, Zhao, who is also the head of the Chinese delegation to the COP28, made the remarks in an event held in the China pavilion on the sidelines of the annual UN gathering in Dubai.

Like other developing countries, China is still in its industrialisation process as it forges ahead with climate targets, he said. This means that China is confronted with pressure not only from traditional pollutant control, but also from curbing carbon emissions.

He noted that planning and carrying out the work on reducing pollutants and carbon emissions is a viable solution for China and other developing nations to decrease costs but enhance efficiency in the work.

Zhao added that China has managed to keep high economic growth while seeing continuous decreases in carbon intensity - carbon dioxide emissions per unit of GDP.

He said the country had registered a decrease of 51 percent in its carbon intensity from 2005 to 2022.

The Ministry of Ecology and Environment, together with another six government bodies, issued an action plan on the planning and carrying out of work on reducing pollutants and carbon emissions in tandem, he said. And this year, a national implementation plan for the work has been made public.

The ministry has been offering guidance to regional governments to help them work out their implementation plans. To date, 18 of them have unveiled their plans.

He vowed a series of measures to further promote the work across China. The ministry, for instance, will roll out a series of pilot programs to explore work modes that are replicated and promoted.

The vice minister stressed that China's exploration is of great significance for other developing nations, as those work modes may be instructive for them to promote their green development.