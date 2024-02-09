Pilots at Qantas' chartered flight unit, who were on a 24-hour strike on Thursday, plan to strike for two more days next week as they continue to demand for higher pay, the Australian Federation of Air Pilots said on Friday.

The pilots at Network Aviation, which conducts charter flights from mines in Western Australia to other parts of the country, will stop work on Wednesday, Feb. 14 and Thursday, Feb. 15.

Qantas did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comments.

Australia's flag carrier, Qantas, had said it would approach the Fair Work Commission to seek arbitration with the pilots who have already voted down three deals, including an offer of a pay increase of more than 25%, with 3% annual increases to follow.

Network Aviation said on Monday it would make an "intractable bargaining application" to the Commission after 18 months of failed negotiations.




