Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri said on Sunday that the upper chamber is aiming to pass at least 20 priority bills of the Marcos administration, including the proposed Mandatory Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC) measure, before the second regular session of the 19th Congress ends next month.

'Four of the 20 measures are nearing enactment into law already. The rest are for bicameral committee approval, for second and final reading approval, or awaiting committee approval,' Zubiri said in a statement issued ahead of the resumption of sessions on Monday.

According to the Senate president, the proposed Philippine Ecosystem and Natural Capital Accounting System (PENCAS) Act, a framework that accounts for the country's natural capital and its economic impact, is already awaiting the signature of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

The bicameral reports on the proposed Philippine Maritime Zones Act and the bill seeking to establish the Negros Island region have already been ratified and are now in the process of enrollment.

The upper chamber also ratified the bicameral report on the Real Property Valuation and Assessment Reform Act.

The proposed Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Act and the Self Reliant Defense Posture Act are both awaiting bicameral conference committee approval. Meanwhile, the Academic Recovery and Accessible Learning (ARAL) Program Act has already been sent to the House of Representatives for action after its final reading approval.

The following bills are currently pending approval on second reading:

Anti-Financial Accounts Scamming Act

VAT on Digital Services or Transactions Act

Amendments to the Government Procurement Reform Act

Blue Economy Act

Waste-to-Energy Act

Mandatory Reserve Officer's Training Corps (ROTC) Act

Unified System of Separation, Retirement and Pension of MUPs/New Separation,

Retirement and Pension System for the Military and Uniformed Personnel

Enterprise Based Education and Training (EBET) Program Act

Amendments to the Universal Health Care Act

Meanwhile, the proposed E-Government or E-Governance Act, Department of Water Resources Act, and Konektadong Pinoy Act are all pending committee approval.

The Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises Maximize Opportunities for Reinvigorating the Economy (CREATE MORE) Bill, passed on third and final reading by the House of Representatives, has been transmitted to the Senate for consideration.

The second regular session of the 19th Congress is set to adjourn on May 24.

