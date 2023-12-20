The Philippines, one of Asia's most active issuers of sovereign debt, plans to raise as much as 585 billion pesos ($10.49 billion) from the sale of treasury bills and bonds in the first quarter, its Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) said on Wednesday.

The BTr would hold weekly auctions for 91-day, 182-day and 364-day T-bills in January to March, offering up to 15 billion pesos at each.

It would also offer 120 billion pesos of T-bonds each in January and March, and 150 billion pesos in February, BTr said in a posting on its website. ($1 = 53.5420 Philippine pesos) ($1 = 55.7650 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Martin Petty)



