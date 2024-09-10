Conglomerate Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC) is poised to bring its water and wastewater management business to new heights under a new brand identity.

MPIC has rebranded Ecosystem Technologies International Inc. (ESTII), a company engaged in the business of designing, supplying, constructing, installing as well as operating and maintaining wastewater and sewage treatment plant facilities, into a new water and wastewater technology company called Metro Pacific Water Solutions.

Metro Pacific Water Solutions president and CEO Christopher Andrew Pangilinan said the rebranding comes after the Metro Pacific Group has taken full control of ESTII.

MPIC's wholly owned subsidiary Metropac Water Investments Corp. in 2016 acquired 65 percent of the outstanding capital stock of ESTII for P1.8 billion, marking the group's entry into the wastewater industry.

'We used to have a partner here and we bought them out last year. I think it's time to rebrand since it's fully owned already by the holding company Metro Pacific Water,' Pangilinan said.

With the launch of Metro Pacific Water Solutions, MPIC is promising to usher in a new era in water and wastewater management in the Philippines.

MPIC said the company is poised to make significant contribution to the country's water infrastructure and environmental well-being with a focus on sustainability, innovation and collaboration.

Further, Metro Pacific Water Solutions solidifies the strategic importance of water and wastewater management within the group's diverse portfolio, which spans vital sectors such as water, energy, toll roads, health and agriculture.

'This transformation represents our unwavering commitment to delivering sustainable and innovative water solutions for the Filipino people,' Pangilinan said.

'We are excited to leverage the combined expertise of the old Ecosystem Technologies brand and Metro Pacific Group to create a lasting positive impact on our environment and communities. We remain dedicated to our mission of partnering with the government in protecting the environment and ensuring access to clean water for all,' he said.

Pangilinan said Metro Pacific Water Solutions plans to invest in the most advanced technology to improve and make its operations more efficient as the company embarks on a new era in water and wastewater management.

'We're looking at new technology since the evolution for both water and wastewater treatment is very rapid,' Pangilinan said.

'We've been doing membrane bioreactor for the longest time, but it's kind of an old technology so we're looking at several new ones, especially for our market here locally because one concern always with sewage treatment plants is the space that is needed. So we're looking at new technologies that can be more compact and more suitable for our market here,' he said.

