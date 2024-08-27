Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) of tycoon Manuel V. Pangilinan is partnering with more foreign universities in a bid to safely deploy nuclear reactors in the Philippines.

The power giant recently signed a memorandum of understanding with Ontario Tech University in Canada and the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign in the US.

A MOU was also formalized with China's Harbin Engineering University and Tsinghua University, both of which are partners of China National Nuclear Corp. Overseas Ltd.

'Our commitment to explore the adoption of nuclear energy in the country is reinforced by these milestone collaborations with reputable international institutions,' Meralco EVP and COO Ronnie Aperocho said.

The collaboration with the foreign schools is expected to help Meralco engineers expand their knowledge on managing a nuclear power plant, including best practices in studying the alternative power source.

It will likewise enable the development and implementation of related programs and the conduct of joint research projects to ramp up the adoption of nuclear energy in the country.

'These partnerships will help us have a greater understanding of nuclear technologies, ensuring that challenges are addressed and plans are well aligned with government policies prior to deployment,' Aperocho said.

Meralco is undertaking a feasibility study with US-based Ultra Safe Nuclear Corp. for the potential deployment of one or more micro-modular reactor energy systems.

The company, however, is setting its sights on more powerful nuclear systems to help boost the country's goal of achieving at least 1,200 megawatts of capacity by 2032.

To strengthen its own nuclear energy program, Meralco launched the Filipino Scholars and Interns on Nuclear Engineering (Fission) program last year through Meralco Power Academy.

The five Fission scholars will participate in a three- to four-year program at partner institutions abroad, with two heading to the US and three going to China.

Upon completion of the academic program, the scholars will be sent to nuclear technology firms for their internship. They are expected to return to the Philippines in 2028 and take on new roles in Meralco's nuclear power generation unit.

'Through Fission, we hope to cultivate the next generation of strong innovators in the field of nuclear energy, empowering and further enhancing the competencies of energy professionals to advance sustainable energy solutions for the country,'Aperocho said.

Copyright © 2022 PhilSTAR Daily, Inc Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

