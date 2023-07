MANILA: Cash remittances sent home by overseas Filipinos in May rose 2.8% from a year earlier to $2.49 billion, the Philippine central bank said on Monday.

Cash remittances sent through banks in the January to May period were $12.98 billion, up by 3.1% from the year-ago level, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Martin Petty)