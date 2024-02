A child was rescued Friday nearly 60 hours after a rain-induced landslide hit a gold-mining village in the southern Philippines, killing at least 11 people and leaving more than a hundred missing.

The girl, whose age has not been disclosed, was found as rescuers used their bare hands and shovels to look for survivors in Masara village on southern Mindanao island, disaster agency official Edward Macapili of Davao de Oro province told AFP.