The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has set up an online portal to streamline the printing and distribution of plastic driver's license cards in Metro Manila.

Motorists can submit their print requests for backlog driver's license cards and track their card status on the website, according to LTO National Capital Region (NCR) director Roque Versoza.

They can request for a card and send inquiries through the LTO-NCR website, he said.

'This online service is exclusively available to clients who have renewed or applied for their driver's license at the LTO-NCR offices,' Verzosa said.

The license card can be claimed at the specific LTO office where the motorist applied, to ensure efficiency in card distribution.

The request and claiming of license cards are available at select LTO offices, including Ali Mall in Cubao, Eastwood, Quezon City licensing center as well as Robinsons Place Manila and Caloocan licensing extension office.

Versoza said drivers may also get their license cards at some LTO district and extension offices.

'The introduction of this online system is a significant step toward modernizing services and enhancing customer satisfaction,' Verzosa said.

