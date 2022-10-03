The Department of Health (DOH) recorded 2,489 new COVID-19 infections last Friday, bringing the active cases in the country to 29,118.

The latest data from the DOH also showed that the total nationwide caseload has reached 3,948,040.

Meanwhile, the number of people who beat COVID-19 rose to 3,855,975 with the addition of 1,497 new recoveries.

On the other hand, there were 31 new fatalities recorded, raising the country's death toll to 62,947.

In the past two weeks, the National Capital Region (NCR) recorded the biggest number of cases at 13,991, followed by Region 4A (Calabarzon) with 5,332, Region 3 (Central Luzon) with 2,830, Region 11 (Davao) with 1,306 and Region 6 (Western Visayas) with 757.

