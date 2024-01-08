The percentage of people testing positive for COVID-19 has decreased in Metro Manila, but increased in other areas across the country, according to the OCTA Research group.

Citing data from the Department of Health (DOH), OCTA fellow Guido David said the seven-day positivity rate in Metro Manila dropped to 23 percent on Dec. 30, from 24.1 percent in Dec. 23.

It further decreased to a 'moderate' 19.9 percent on Jan. 2.

David said the positivity rate, which measures the percentage of people who tested positive for COVID-19 out of the total RT-PCR tests conducted, peaked in Metro Manila on Dec. 26 at 24.7 percent.

Nationwide, the seven-day positivity rate is at 20.1 percent as of Jan. 5, down from 21.7 percent recorded on Dec. 29. It is still considered as 'high' based on OCTA's standards.

As of Dec. 30, David said several provinces have reported high or very high positivity rates.

The highest recorded was in Aklan with 66.7 percent, although it already went down from 78.1 percent recorded on Dec. 23.

It was followed by Camarines Sur with 59.4 percent (from 46.7 percent), Batangas with 46.5 percent (from 50 percent), Agusan del Norte with 40.8 percent (from 30.4 percent), Pampanga with 33.2 percent (from 17.9 percent), Cavite with 29.7 percent (from 20.7 percent), Isabela with 28.2 percent (from 21.6 percent), Cebu with 28 percent (from 21.2 percent) and Bataan with 27.2 percent (from 18.1 percent).

Copyright © 2022 PhilSTAR Daily, Inc Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

