The Philippines' central bank said on Tuesday it is ready to resume its monetary policy tightening as needed as it remains vigilant in monitoring all threats to the inflation outlook.

Its focus is on restoring inflation to the 2% to 4% target range, the central bank said in a statement, after headline inflation in May eased to 6.1%, bringing year-to-date inflation to 7.5%.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Martin Petty)