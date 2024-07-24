Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation (RCBC) continues to break glass ceilings this 2024 as it joined the elite ranks of the Fortune Southeast Asia 500 list.

The bank's ascent to the prestigious regional list of top companies solidifies its position in the list of the country's fastest-growing and leading banks, and amplifies its reputation as the Philippines' leading digital challenger bank.

US business magazine Fortune based the list on the accumulated revenues of the companies at the end of 2023. Their revenues are publicly reported and submitted to official government bodies for documentation and storage.

RCBC joined other 37 Philippine companies in the list. The bank's continued surge in rankings in the global awards race has been attributed to its generous and dedicated investment in financial inclusion and digitization.

RCBC embarked on a pivotal digital transformation journey in 2019 anchored upon financial inclusion and financial empowerment. A year later, it started transforming its services into the digital sphere, the bank faced a tremendous challenge of adjusting to the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic. Three digital products that the bank launched to surmount the humongous task of providing reliable, secure and inclusive digital payment channels were RCBC ATM Go, RCBC Diskartech and RCBC Pulz (then RCBC Digital).

'We owe this success to our loyal customers and valued partners who continue to trust in us and in our commitment to deliver an inclusive and best-in-class banking experience,' RCBC president and CEO Eugene Acevedo said.

