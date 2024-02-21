The Philippines and Canada will boost agriculture and tourism partnerships as they celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties.

In the coming days, the Indo-Pacific Agricultural and Agri-Food Office will be inaugurated in Manila as part of the commemoration, Philippine Ambassador to Canada Maria Andrelita Austria told The STAR yesterday.

'(The office is) a sign of our long-term commitment in the Indo-Pacific, along with the importance we play upon Canada's reputation as a stable and trusted supplier for agriculture, agri-food and seafood products,' the Canadian government said in a statement.

Top government officials and agriculture industry executives from Canada will visit the Philippines to mark the anniversary of diplomatic relations, with a planned fair featuring Canada's seafood products, Austria said.

The Philippine embassy in Canada has come up with programs that would 'recreate the Filipino experience through our food and destinations' such as Filipino Restaurant Month, food truck events and cultural shows in parts of Canada, she added.

The two countries also signed security and tourism agreements.

VIP tour

Meanwhile, the embassy is holding in its eighth year the 'Very Important Pinoy' or VIP Tour program organized by the Department of Foreign Affairs, the Department of Tourism and the Tourism Promotions Board and implemented by Rajah Tours Corp.

Around 270 residents of various provinces in Canada - mostly Filipino migrants - will join the week-long tour of destinations in Iloilo City, Guimaras, Cebu City and Bohol.

More first-time visitors and second-generation members of Filipino families - or sons and daughters, even grandchildren, of Filipino migrants - will take part in the tours this year.

The VIP Tour began yesterday, with a wreath-laying ceremony at the Rizal monument in Rizal Park followed by tours in Intramuros and Chinatown.

With a tourist spending an average of $7,000 during the tour, Austria hopes the tour program will help generate more income and investment opportunities for Filipinos at home.

Copyright © 2022 PhilSTAR Daily, Inc Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

