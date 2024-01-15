The Regional Operations Group of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) expressed support for the upcoming ProPak Philippines trade show, emphasizing its potential to offer opportunities for innovation and improvement in product processing and packaging to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

In a statement, DTI Undersecretary Blesila Lantayona said the Propak Philippines trade show aligns with the objective of the DTI's One Town, One Product (OTOP) Philippines Program.

'As the lead agency mandated to spearhead the program's implementation through the newly passed Republic Act 11960, also known as the OTOP Philippines Act, we at the DTI fervently hope that this partnership with Informa Markets brings opportunities for our clients - the MSMEs - to learn and build capacity to develop and compete in international markets by enhancing their processes and packaging,' Lantayona said.

Last year, the DTI-ROG and UBM Exhibitions Philippines Inc. (Informa Markets) formally joined forces for a robust collaboration to elevate the packaging and processing industry to new heights.

The collaboration is set to span from 2024 to 2026, with a mutual objective of providing MSMEs with the opportunity to explore and adopt state-of-the-art technologies.

According to the DTI, the full implementation of the OTOP Philippines Act is in progress, marking a significant step forward following the approval of its Implementing Rules and Regulations.

The DTI, through its Regional Operations Group, is actively preparing for the full-scale implementation of the program in 2024.

Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual said the agency is well-prepared to ensure that the beneficiaries of the OTOP Philippines Act truly reap the benefits it offers.

