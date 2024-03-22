The National Water Resources Board (NWRB) will slash the water allocation for Metro Manila to 48 cubic meters per second from 50 cms starting mid-April to conserve water supply that has been impacted by the ongoing El Niño.

NWRB executive director Ricky Arzadon disclosed that the regulatory body has approved the water allocation of the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System for the month of April.

From April 1 to 15, the allocation would be kept at 50 cms, but would be reduced to 48 cms from April 16 to April 30, Arzadon said.

The reduced water allocation remains sufficient to meet the demand of Metro Manila consumers, but lower water pressure could be expected at night.

Arzadon attributed the reduced water allocation to El Niño that has hastened the drop in the water level of Angat Dam.

'We have to preserve and ensure sufficient water distribution for the entire Metro Manila,' he told reporters on the sidelines of Maynilad's inauguration of a new modular water treatment plant in Putatan, Muntinlupa yesterday.

Nonetheless, Arzadon said the NWRB does not see Metro Manila suffering from an immediate water crisis, based on the board's projections.

He added that they are doing their best to prevent Angat Dam's water supply from hitting critical levels.

Maynilad head of water supply operations Ronaldo Padua said the West Zone concessionaire stands ready to avert water service interruptions once the lower water allocation in mid-April begins.

One of the measures that Maynilad will implement is lowering water pressure at night, Padua added.

Maynilad has deployed some 129 static water tanks within its concession area, especially in elevated areas, that will be used if the water firm would be forced to do water rationing, Padua said.

