Offshore wind powerhouses Norway and UK are giving their full support for the Philippines' shift to renewable energy, as well as the development of offshore wind in the country.

The Royal Norwegian Embassy and British Embassy in Manila said the Philippines has been gaining traction in the international scene, with at least 77 service contracts awarded by the Department of Energy (DOE) to local and international offshore wind developers.

British and Norwegian companies such as Arup, BVG Associates, DNV, Carbon Trust, and ERM have been present in the Philippine offshore wind since its conceptualization, while Corio Generation, a UK developer, is also preparing to bring forward offshore wind projects in the Philippines.

Other British and Norwegian companies such as Baringa, Kongsberg Digital, Rystad Energy, Low Carbon Contracts Co., RSK, Reactive Technologies, Norwegian Training Center, and Vissim have likewise shown great interest in the opportunities the country has to offer.

'Norway is at the forefront of the offshore wind industry globally. Energy and the maritime sector are the two most important sectors for Norwegian companies and investments in the Philippines. The offshore wind industry is where these two sectors meet,' Norwegian Ambassador to the Philippines Christian Lyster said.

Also seen presenting a huge opportunity for the Philippines are the upskilling of maritime workers and other local talents for the offshore industry.

'The demand is already there. If countries are going to realize their renewable energy ambitions, thousands of new workers will be needed to construct and maintain new offshore installations. The Philippines is perfectly situated to take advantage of this opportunity. We are here to help make that happen,' Lyster said.

Among those cited as important in the development of offshore wind in the country are grid and transmission, ports, policies, and regulations.

'The UK is proud to be the second biggest offshore wind market in the world, and home to the largest offshore wind farm in the world. I am delighted that we have been working closely with the Philippine government and our partners to share lessons from the UK's offshore wind journey,' British Ambassador to the Philippines Laure Beaufils said.

'The UK has a start-to-finish ecosystem of renewable energy suppliers - these companies are excited about the dynamic renewable energy market in the Philippines. We are committed to support the Philippines achieve its offshore wind and wider renewable energy objectives,' Beaufils said.

The UK aims to achieve up to 50 gigawatts (GW) of offshore wind domestically by 2030, while Norway plans 30 GW of offshore wind within 2040.

Both countries have ambitious targets for innovative floating technology, and aim to accelerate offshore deployment.

Offshore wind energy has been identified by the DOE as one of its top priorities in the country's renewable energy sector.

The agency is hoping to have the Philippines' first offshore wind project operational before the term of the current administration ends.

Among the prime areas identified for offshore wind energy potential in the country include Northern Luzon, Verde Island Passage, Northern Mindoro and Southern Mindoro.

Last year, the Philippines Offshore Wind Roadmap was launched, showcasing the country's potential offshore wind resources estimated at 178 GW.

Under the draft Philippine Energy Plan (PEP) 2023 to 2050, a clean energy scenario includes two options for offshore wind capacity - a clean energy scenario one with a 19-GW capacity by 2050, and a clean energy scenario two which has a much higher capacity addition of 50 GW by 2050.

