SEOUL - North Korea's foreign ministry said on Saturday it will take countermeasures against individuals and organisations that impose and enforce sanctions against the country.

The United States on Thursday targeted North Korea with fresh sanctions after its launch of a spy satellite last week, designating foreign-based agents it accused of facilitating sanctions evasion to gather revenue and technology for its weapons of mass destruction program.

