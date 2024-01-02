The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) has expressed optimism in achieving milestones in the coming year, particularly in the implementation of President Marcos' Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) program.

DHSUD Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar, in a press release, cited the P13-billion revolving credit lines recently approved by the Home Development Mutual Fund, or Pag-IBIG Fund, in support of 4PH.

Earlier this month, the Pag-IBIG Fund board, chaired by Acuzar, approved the P12-billion and P929-million revolving credit lines for the National Housing Authority (NHA) and the Social Housing Finance Corporation (SHFC), respectively.

The credit lines would allow the development and construction of more than 11,000 housing units by the NHA and SHFC in attainment of the 4PH program.

'This (approved credit lines) will not only sustain the positive momentum we have gained in the nationwide implementation of Pambansang Pabahay, but equally important, it will further bolster private sector confidence,' Acuzar stated.

'We expect more private partners, especially financial institutions, developers and contractors, to actively participate in the program this coming year,' he added.

So far, 17 projects under the flagship Pambansang Pabahay are currently in various stages of development and construction throughout the country.

According to Acuzar, about 300 units at the Asenso Yuhum Residences in Bacolod City, headed by Mayor Albee Benitez, are set for turnover. More units are expected for delivery in the coming months.

'I am confident that 2024 will be a milestone year for our President's Pambansang Pabahay. Slowly but surely, we are now reaping the fruits of our labor,' he said.

'It's our simple way of returning the favor to President Marcos Jr., for his all-out support to DHSUD,' he added.

Acuzar has branded Marcos' issuance of Executive Orders (EO) 34 and 35 as a huge push to DHSUD's pursuit of its mandates, particularly on the provision of sustainable housing, human settlements and urban development.

The President issued the EOs in fulfillment of his commitment not only to the 4PH program but, more importantly, to the overall development of the sector, putting premium on the welfare of the poorest of the poor.

EO 34 declared the Pambansang Pabahay as the flagship program of the government and directed all government agencies and instrumentalities, including government-owned and -controlled corporations, to submit their inventory of available lands, while EO 35 created the Inter-agency Council for the Pasig River Urban Development, also headed by DHSUD.

