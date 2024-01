Malaysia's industrial production index in November rose 0.6% from a year earlier, slower than expected, government data showed on Thursday.

November's factory output had been forecast to expand 1%, according to 13 economists surveyed in a Reuters poll.

In October, the index had risen 2.4% year-on-year, according to revised data also released by the statistics department on Thursday.

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)