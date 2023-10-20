KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's economy likely grew by 3.3% in the third quarter of the year, the statistics department said on Friday, citing advance estimates.

This compares to 2.9% in the previous quarter, the department said in a report.

It was the first time in recent years that Malaysia has released advanced estimates for gross domestic product.

In terms of quarter-on-quarter performance, it said the economy turned around to 5.2% from a 0.8% decline in the second quarter of the year.

The performance was attributed to the growth in the services, construction and agriculture sectors, the department said.

