Malaysia's economy in the third quarter grew 3.3% from a year earlier, above expectations, as strong private consumption offset weak exports, the government and central bank said on Friday.

Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast annual gross domestic product growth would come in at 3.0% in the July to September period, slightly faster than the 2.9% expansion in the second quarter.

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff and Danial Azhar)