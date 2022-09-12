Malaysia's palm oil stocks at the end of August climbed 18.16% from the previous month to 2.09 million tonnes, data from the industry regulator, the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB), showed on Monday.

Crude palm oil production rose 9.67% from July to 1.73 million tonnes, while palm oil exports fell 1.94% to 1.3 million tonnes, MPOB said.

A Reuters survey forecast inventories to jump 14.5% to 2.03 million tonnes. Production was seen 8% higher at 1.7 million tonnes. Exports was pegged 0.14% lower at 1.32 million tonnes. (Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)