Malaysia attracted 225 billion ringgit ($48.18 billion) of approved investments in the first nine months of 2023, exceeding its full-year target, the government's investment promotion agency said on Wednesday.

Foreign direct investment accounted for 55.9% of the total, the Malaysia Investment Development Agency said in a statement. ($1 = 4.6700 ringgit) (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Martin Petty)