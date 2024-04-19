Farmers and fisherfolk in La Union whose livelihood are suffering from the extreme weather condition brought by the El Niño phenomenon are set to receive financial aid from the provincial government.

La Union Gov. Raphaelle Veronica Ortega-David bared that the province enacted Provincial Ordinance No. 425-2023, seeking to provide P8,000 or P10,000 cash assistance to farmers and fisherfolks who recorded partial and total crop damages.

The ordinance, also known as the Agricultural Emergency Trust Fund, appropriated the total amount of P3 million, seen to benefit around 300 La Union farmers.

'The ordinance's implementing rules and regulations were recently approved, and hence we are now ready to implement it and provide timely assistance to affected agricultural workers,' said OIC Provincial Agriculturist Sharon Viloria.

To avail of the financial assistance, affected farmers must send an application letter and duly-accomplished application form to the Office of Provincial Agriculturist. The applications shall then be endorsed to the respective city/municipal agriculture office which will facilitate the validation of the reported damages to assess actual cost and losses.

Villoria said that applicant must be a member of an accredited farmer/fisherfolks cooperative.

Passed into law on July 28, 2023, the provincial ordinance aims to capacitate local farmers and fisherfolks whose livelihood are usually impaired by natural calamities that are frequent in the country, such as the current El Niño.

Viloria said that provincial agriculture office continues to monitor and assess the reported damages of farmers in the province for the provision of the emergency trust fund.

"Our agenda to promote the welfare of our agricultural workers is aligned with the province's vision to become the Heart of Agri-Tourism in Northern Luzon by 2025,' Ortega-David said.

Copyright © 2022 PhilSTAR Daily, Inc Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

