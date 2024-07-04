Social media
Home page>WORLD>Middle East>Philippines eyeing Qatar...
INVESTMENT

Philippines eyeing Qatari investments in renewable energy, AI

Getty Images
Getty Images
Getty Images

The top official of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) in the Philippines has identified several specific sectors or industries that could be infused with investments from the State of Qatar

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
July 4, 2024
RELATED TOPICS
QATARPHILIPPINESINVESTMENT
PHOTO
The top official of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) in the Philippines has identified several specific sectors or industries that could be infused with investments from the State of Qatar.

DTI Secretary Alfredo E Pascual said Qatar may pour investments in the following priority sectors: agribusiness/agriculture; energy efficiency technologies and renewable energy (RE); infrastructure and public-private partnership (PPP) projects, such as real estate development and logistics; artificial intelligence (AI); Information Technology and Business Process Management (IT-BPM); manufacturing; oil and gas; processed and speciality food (Halal food); and tourism, including hospitality.

In an interview with Gulf Times, Pascual said the Philippine government welcomes investment stakes in the RE sector to accelerate the exploration and development of RE sources, achieve energy self-reliance, and produce clean energy to mitigate the effect of climate change.

According to Pascual, a total of 1,002 projects were awarded RE contracts as of December 31, 2022. Of these, 216 are existing facilities, with a total installed capacity of 5,571MW. Meanwhile, 786 projects with a potential capacity of 80,399MW are still under the predevelopment and development stage.

Pascual said variable RE technologies, particularly wind and solar, have the highest combined potential of 67,046MW, comprising 83% of the total potential capacity. For ocean energy, the Philippines potentially has 24MW from eight proposed projects.

The DTI secretary noted that the DTI sees potential for increased collaboration or joint ventures between Philippine and Qatari companies in the RE industry and other related downstream supply chain operations.

“We also offer various opportunities in this field. Aside from the development and operation of RE projects, the Philippines can also host Qatari companies and their partners/suppliers engaged in the production and supply of turbine, foundation, cable and substation, and EPC/construction,” Pascual emphasised.

Pascual also stressed that IT-BPM is a key pillar of the Philippine economy and serves as an enabler of support industries essential to the global value chain linkages of the aerospace, automotive, and electronics industries.

He said the Philippine IT-BPM industry specialises in around 10 sector verticals and thus, also represents a major contributor to the competitiveness, productivity, and efficiency of the respective sectors they are supporting. Some of these are bank and financial institutions, the aerospace sector, the electronics industry, and healthcare, Pascual pointed out.

“Moreover, the sector was valued at $35bn in 2023 and is currently employing 1.7mn. Based on the projections of the IT and Business Process Association of the Philippines (IBPAP), the industry is expected to grow to $59bn by 2028.

“The Philippines can also serve as a captive base/global business service centre for finance, accounting, logistics, data analytics, and other high-value services. Further, we boast of its software development capabilities, with a total manpower of 200,000,” Pascual said.

The DTI is also prioritising PPP infrastructure projects, particularly in the fields of water storage and management, renewable energy, waste management, logistics, transportation, Information and Communications Technology (ICT), urban development, and disaster mitigation, Pascual said.

“Sustainable infrastructure is vital to the achievement of global clean growth and climate resilience. Hence, the administration of President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos, Jr has pledged to expand on ‘Build, Build, Build’, the previous leadership’s committed infrastructure programme, which was intended to launch a ‘golden age’ for infrastructure and economic growth. The programme has since been renamed ‘Build, Better, More’. President Marcos approved 198 high-impact infrastructure flagship projects (IFPs) worth P8.8tn ($155tn),” Pascual said.

He added: “We are actively working towards establishing the Philippines as a manufacturing and logistics hub in Asia, particularly for Halal products. Efforts are also being made to streamline certifications for Philippine products in Qatar, aiming to reduce the burden on exporters and facilitate trade.”
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.
© ZAWYA 2024

DISCOVER MORE

WEATHER

Oman:Northwesterly wind impacts various governorates

Oman:Northwesterly wind impacts various governorates
Oman:Northwesterly wind impacts various governorates
OMAN

Oman: Safety first, ROP tells khareef visitors

Oman: Safety first, ROP tells khareef visitors
Oman: Safety first, ROP tells khareef visitors
DIPLOMACY

Arab meeting on facing nuclear emergencies kicks off Wednesday

Arab meeting on facing nuclear emergencies kicks off Wednesday
Arab meeting on facing nuclear emergencies kicks off Wednesday
ELECTRIC VEHICLE

OAPEC chief: e-vehicles will not impact global oil sales in Kuwait

OAPEC chief: e-vehicles will not impact global oil sales in Kuwait
OAPEC chief: e-vehicles will not impact global oil sales in Kuwait
FISCAL POLICY

Kuwait's projected revenues increase in FY '24-25 budget -- Finance min.

Kuwait's projected revenues increase in FY '24-25 budget -- Finance min.
Kuwait's projected revenues increase in FY '24-25 budget -- Finance min.
IMMIGRATION

EU pays due attention to Kuwait's request for Schengen visa exemption - FM

EU pays due attention to Kuwait's request for Schengen visa exemption - FM
EU pays due attention to Kuwait's request for Schengen visa exemption - FM
TRAVEL AND TOURISM

Visit Qatar CEO takes part in QA’s Hamburg, Germany route launch

Visit Qatar CEO takes part in QA’s Hamburg, Germany route launch
Visit Qatar CEO takes part in QA’s Hamburg, Germany route launch
POLICY

Qatar's Cabinet approves draft law regulating travel and air cargo offices

Qatar's Cabinet approves draft law regulating travel and air cargo offices
Qatar's Cabinet approves draft law regulating travel and air cargo offices

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

MOST READ
MOST WATCHED
MOST POPULAR
1.

Growth of UAE’s non-oil businesses impacted by competitive pressures

2.

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil business activity drops to its lowest in 2.5 years – PMI

3.

Higher oil prices boost GCC equity indices

4.

Dubai real estate update: Rents will continue to rise, but at a slower pace in 2024

5.

Value of shares traded on Saudi bourse surged 72% to $272bln in H1 2024

RELATED ARTICLES
1

Open Door VC initiative seen to spur growth in Qatar’s startup ecosystem

2

Doha hosts Qatar Investment and Innovation Conference 2024: Investing in the Future Conference in November

3

No investment, tourism restrictions vs China in Philippines

4

Philippines government moves to attract more Japanese investors

5

Kazakhtelecom to sell mobile asset to Qatari firm for $1.1bln

LEADERSHIP TALKS

INVESTMENT

Staying invested, diversified fixed income key for resilient portfolio - UBS

Staying invested, diversified fixed income key for resilient portfolio - UBS
Staying invested, diversified fixed income key for resilient portfolio - UBS

LATEST VIDEO

Videos

Top Middle East wealth funds invested $38.2bln in 58 deals

Top Middle East wealth funds invested $38.2bln in 58 deals
Top Middle East wealth funds invested $38.2bln in 58 deals

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

TRANSPORT

Abu Dhabi Ports Group bids for container terminal in India – report

Abu Dhabi Ports Group bids for container terminal in India – report
Abu Dhabi Ports Group bids for container terminal in India – report
ECONOMY

Egypt’s non-oil sector shows signs of uplift in three years – PMI

LEGAL

ADX-listed e& loses appeal against anti-competitive charges in Moroccan court

EQUITIES

Citi raises ADNOC Drilling target price on new contract win

LATEST NEWS
1

Versatile International announces new lighting venture in Saudi Arabia

2

London's FTSE 100 climbs on Smith & Nephew boost; UK polls underway

3

Tesla cars for first time on Chinese government purchase list

4

ANZ, Blackstone launch new wealth management fund in Australia

5

Dubai Road Naming Committee launches ‘Roads Naming Suggestions platform’

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds