TOKYO - Leaders from the Group of Seven advanced economies will discuss generative artificial intelligence ChatGPT when they gather in Hiroshima next month for a summit, Kyodo news agency quoted Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida as saying on Wednesday.

"International rules need to be created," Kyodo quoted Kishida as saying in a meeting with executives of regional newspapers.

His comment comes when calls are growing for regulating advanced AI systems as use of ChatGPT and other programmes becomes widespread.

EU lawmakers this week urged world leaders to hold a summit to find ways to control the development of such systems, while U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said last week he had launched an effort to establish rules on AI to address national security and education concerns.

