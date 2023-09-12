Japan's senior ruling party official Hiroshige Seko said on Tuesday he took Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda's remarks in a recent newspaper interview as meaning that the central bank will continue with monetary easing.

"Monetary easing will eventually end. But Governor Ueda has said an exit will come after achieving the bank's 2% inflation," Seko told a regular news conference.

In an interview with the Yomiuri newspaper that ran on Saturday, Ueda said the central bank could end its negative interest rate policy when achievement of its 2% inflation target is in sight. (Reporting by Yoshifumi Takemoto; Writing by Leika Kihara; Editing by Christopher Cushing)