Indonesia sees its annual gross domestic product growth for 2025 between 5.3% and 5.6%, its planning minister Suharso Monoarfa said on Monday.
(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman; Writing by Stanley Widianto; Editing by Martin Petty)
