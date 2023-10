Indonesia estimates nearly 70 uncommitted cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in 2026, an energy ministry official Tutuka Ariadji said on Tuesday, as gas projects are expected to come online in the coming years.

The upstream oil and gas regulator is seeking buyers for this cargoes, official Shinta Damayanti said at the same event, while authorities are building domestic processing industries for natural gas. (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Martin Petty)