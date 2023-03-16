PHOTO
Indonesia policeman jailed over football stadium crush
Last year's crush in the city of Malang killed 135 people -- including more than 40 children -- after a 3-2 defeat for Arema FC by their fierce East Javan rivals Persebaya Surabaya
