Hong Kong stocks closed flat on Friday as investors jockeyed for position ahead of fresh US inflation data that could play a key role in the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision-making.

The Hang Seng Index inched up 2.14 points to 17,718.61.

The Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.73 percent, or 21.55 points, to 2,967.40, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.25 percent, or 4.04 points, to 1,618.07.