Southwest Monsoon or habagat will bring scattered rain showers over portions of Southern Luzon and Western Visayas on Sunday, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In the agency's latest weather bulletin, it said that partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms are expected in Batangas, MIMAROPA and Western Visayas brought by the Southwest Monsoon.

According to PAGASA, possible flash floods or landslides may occur in these areas during severe thunderstorms.

On the other hand, Metro Manila and the rest of the country may expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.

Possible flash floods or landslides may also occur during these weather conditions, according to the state weather bureau.

Heat index

Meanwhile, some areas are expected to experience a 'danger' heat index level on Sunday.

PAGASA said that the following 35 areas in the country will have heat indices ranging from 42 degrees Celsius (°C) to 46°C:

Tuguegarao City, Cagayan: 46°C

ISU Echague, Isabela: 46°C

Aparri, Cagayan: 45°C

Legazpi City, Albay: 45°C

Masbate City, Masbate: 45°C

Laoag City, Ilocos Norte: 44°C

Dagupan City, Pangasinan: 44°C

Bacnotan, La Union: 44°C

Calayan, Cagayan: 44°C

CLSU Muñoz, Nueva Ecija: 44°C

Casiguran, Aurora: 44°C

Alabat, Quezon: 44°C

Virac (Synop), Catanduanes: 44°C

MMSU, Batac, Ilocos Norte: 43°C

Itbayat, Batanes: 43°C

NVSU Bayombong, Nueva Vizcaya: 43°C

Baler (Radar), Aurora: 43°C

Sangley Point, Cavite: 43°C

Infanta, Quezon: 43°C

Juban, Sorsogon: 43°C

CBSUA-Pili, Camarines Sur: 43°C

Roxas City, Capiz: 43°C

Guiuan, Eastern Samar: 43°C

NAIA, Pasay City: 42°C

Sinait, Ilocos Sur: 42°C

Basco (Radar), Batanes: 42°C

Calapan, Oriental Mindoro: 42°C

Cuyo, Palawan: 42°C

Daet, Camarines Norte: 42°C

Mambusao, Capiz: 42°C

Catarman, Northern Samar: 42°C

Catbalogan, Samar: 42°C

Tacloban City, Leyte: 42°C

Maasin, Southern Leyte: 42°C

Dipolog, Zamboanga del Norte: 42°C

The heat index, also referred to as the apparent temperature, factors in both relative humidity and the actual air temperature, providing a measure of how hot it feels.

PAGASA usually places areas under "danger" classification when temperatures soar between 42°C to 51°C.

It warned that during this, individuals are at risk of heat-related ailments such as heat cramps or heat exhaustion under the scorching heat.

To avoid potential complications from the extreme heat, the state weather bureau advised the public to limit outdoor activities, stay hydrated, and schedule daily activities during cooler times later in the day.

Copyright © 2022 PhilSTAR Daily, Inc Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

