Civil Service Commission (CSC) Chairman Karlo Nograles has asked the country's 1.9 million government workers to continue to innovate and improve the delivery of services to the public.

'In the face of evolving needs of our kababayans (compatriots), it is crucial that we continue to adapt and innovate. The year ahead beckons us to explore new avenues, embrace emerging technology and foster a culture of continuous improvement,' Nograles said in a New Year's message posted on the CSC's Facebook account yesterday.

Nograles had earlier called on civil servants to support the government's efforts toward digital transformation in the bureaucracy.

'These changes should empower and not intimidate our civil servants. In this digital age, state workers must embrace continuous learning and upskilling to remain relevant and effective,' he said during a conference last November attended by more than 400 human resource management practitioners in national government agencies.

'We should view digital transformation as a catalyst for personal and professional growth, enabling the government workforce to deliver better public services to the citizens we serve,' Nograles added.

The CSC recently launched its Civil Service Eligibility Verification System, an online search platform that enables government agencies' human resource officers and the general public to access civil service eligibility information.

The system allows access to the database of people who have passed the Career Service Examination-Pen and Paper Test, Computerized Examination and Computer Assisted Test.

The system also includes lists of people who were granted eligibility under special laws and CSC issuances.

The CSC, through its Civil Service Institute, is offering more than 70 online training courses on leadership and human resource management.

The courses cover various topics on leadership and human resource functions such as the Leadership and Management Certification Program, Public Service Values Program, CSI Leadership Series, Competency-based HR Program, Learning and Development Programs as well as Strategic Human Resources and Organizational Development Series.

'Let us seize these opportunities to enhance the efficiency of public service delivery. The start of 2024 should not be merely a chronological marker,' Nograles said.

'The new year is a canvass upon which we create a more responsive, inclusive and citizen-centric civil service,' he added.

