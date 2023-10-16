IdeaSpace, the tech startup incubator backed by the MVP Group, has unveiled the six promising startups to join the next cohort of its flagship Accelerator Program.

Butch Meilly, president of IdeaSpace and its QBO Innovation Hub platform, said the six startups were selected out of over a hundred applicants that vied to join what will be the 11th iteration of the program this year.

'IdeaSpace plays a crucial role in the Philippine startup ecosystem. We are, as someone said, 'a bringer of new things.' We incubate startups and then launch them into the global space. We are a funnel for the entire ecosystem, and we are proud of all of our graduates. We have high hopes for your group as well.' Meilly said.

The six startups are: Hey Roomie, a unique virtual community hub equipped with digital tools to empower anyone to supercharge the growth of their community; ITOOH Homestyle, a digital platform that aggregates the finest local furniture and art, bringing frictionless experience to online home shopping; kazam.ph, a platform which aims to revolutionize the connection between kasambahays and homeowners presenting a safer and smarter online avenue for direct interactions; Kintab, a mobile car care platform designed to provide busy car owners with instant access to carwash and service center facilities, eliminating lines and saving valuable time; Kippap Education, an edtech startup focused on empowering civil engineering graduates preparing for their board exams, with a vision to cover all standardized exams in the Philippines; and Molinos de la Especia, a consumer packaged goods provider revolutionizing the industry through a tech-driven marketplace for premium spices sourced globally.

The primary goal of the IdeaSpace Accelerator Program is to facilitate the swift expansion of promising technology-rooted startups. Functioning as a foundational support structure for emerging entrepreneurs, it operates on a hybrid model, providing participating startups a distinct opportunity to engage with investors, formulate business strategies, and glean insights from seasoned mentors and entrepreneurs.

With the theme of 'PROPE11ING Filipino startups' this year, IdeaSpace said it remains committed to expediting the growth of high-potential technology-based startups in the Philippines.

